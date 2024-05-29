(Video) Klopp criticises Liverpool’s 2019 decision that was ‘dumbest thing I ever heard’

On a night that was full of love from and for Jurgen Klopp, there weren’t many opportunities taken from the German to criticise the club for anything during his tenure.

The 56-year-old though spoke about positive changes that have occurred and said: “We bought Melwood back, which is the dumbest thing I ever heard that we sold in the first place, but we bought it back for the ladies.”

It was a strange decision from the club in 2019 when Melwood was (as reported in The Guardian): ‘sold to the housing developer Torus in 2019, a year before the men’s first team moved to the Axa Training Centre’.

Now, the home of the Reds’ men’s side for 70 years is back as the training centre for the women’s team today.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Melwood (from 16:44) via Chloe Bloxam on YouTube:

