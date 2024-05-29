(Video) Klopp’s ‘eleven inches’ innuendo has Liverpool arena in fits of laughter

Jurgen Klopp was on hand to say his final goodbye to Liverpool fans in the M&S Bank Arena and it was a night that was filled with an equal share of tears and laughter.

Reflecting on the Reds’ bad luck with John Stones’ clearance off the line and Sergio Aguero’s goal against Burnley, the 56-year-old said: “Can you be more unlucky? Maybe, I don’t know but it’s just a fact.

“It’s not that I wake up in the night and I think, ‘my God, 11 inches’.”

It doesn’t take a genius to work out why the audience then fell into laughter and when the German waved an apologetic hand towards his wife in the stands, it made it even clearer.

Although he didn’t mean it, the comic timing of the boss was on point.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 23:22) via Chloe Bloxam on YouTube:

