Liverpool not interested in Koopmeiners; Atalanta teammate is actual target – report

Liverpool are not deemed to be contenders for Teun Koopmeiners’ signature this summer, despite reports to the contrary.

Calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness) now claim that the Merseysiders are interested in the Dutchman’s Atalanta teammate Ederson.

The Brazilian racked up eight goal contributions from 52 appearances (across all competitions) in the Serie A this term.

The former Salernitana star was a key part of the side that lifted the Europa League trophy in Dublin following a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Atalanta in the final.

Though, questions must be raised as to Ederson's fit in this Liverpool squad.

Do Liverpool need another midfielder?

It’s difficult to ignore the glaring hole in the No.6 position ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Wataru Endo, signed from Stuttgart last summer, has done a terrific job of supplying Jurgen Klopp with the defensive legs his side desperately required following the departure of Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

There’s a potentially stellar talent too in Stefan Bajcetic for incoming boss Arne Slot to gradually unlock in the coming years.

In the meantime, however, we’re really missing that 24/25-year-old footballer who can anchor our midfield for the title challenges to come.

Ederson doesn’t really seem to fit that bill as far as we can tell.

Who could Liverpool target this summer?

Ideally, you want someone in and around that 24/25-year-old mark to provide enough of a buffer for Bajcetic to enter the first-team at some point – if his growth demands it.

The only issue is that there perhaps isn’t as obvious an option as there was in 2018 when Liverpool landed Fabinho from Monaco amid reported interest from league rivals Manchester United.

Youssouf Fofana

Rather conveniently, one name that has often been mentioned alongside us is that of another Monaco midfielder in Youssouf Fofana (25).

Intriguingly, the Frenchman’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025, which surely earmarks him as one of the more ideal options to pursue in the current market

He does chip in with goal contributions from the middle of the park, steadily improving year on year and delivering a senior career-high total of eight goals and assists in 2023/24. That goes some way to explaining his 80th percentile ranking for shot-creating actions, according to FBref.

Likewise, his statistical profile indicates he’s more than able to play progressively, proving comfortable in carrying the ball and playing passes forward (albeit pass completion is a concern).

Vitinha

Vitinha (24) of PSG would be rather difficult to prise away from the Ligue 1 champions.

The Portuguese footballer is phenomenal when it comes to either carrying possession or playing a progressive past (and, critically, completes a higher proportion of his passes).

He likewise plays an integral role in build-up, registering in the 86th percentile for shot-creating actions, according to FBref.

