Kylian Mbappe teases transfer twist amid expected Real Madrid summer move

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer looks all but done.

Yet, the Frenchman isn’t one to keep to the script 100% of the time, and he threw something of a spanner in the works with his admission about Italian football.

In quotes relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Italian transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano, the World Cup-winning striker admitted he would go to AC Milan ‘if I will go to Italy one day’.

🚨🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé: "Italian football? You never know what happens", told Sky. "I was always saying: if I will go to Italy one day, I will go to Milan" 🔴⚫️ "As a kid, I was big fan of AC Milan and I always watch Serie A, every Milan game". "All my family, massive Milan fan!".

The former Monaco forward struck the back of the net 44 times in 48 games (across all competitions) this term as PSG secured the Ligue 1 title.

What’s the latest on Mbappe’s proposed move to Real Madrid?

Before we move on to Mbappe’s inevitable move to the Spanish capital – don’t think his Milan comments opens the door for Liverpool!

It’s safe to say that even as a free agent, the 25-year-old’s financial demands are simply not compatible with our sustainable wage structure.

An announcement is expected in the next ‘few days’ (as quoted by ESPN), regardless, with Real Madrid expected to be the recipient of one of the globe’s finest footballing talents.

Perhaps we can expect an official confirmation tomorrow – a month before Mbappe’s contract expires on June 30?

