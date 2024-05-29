(Video) ESPN pundit names the first Liverpool player Arne Slot might sell this summer

Arne Slot may be considering some names to trim from his Liverpool squad this summer in order to make way for new arrivals at Anfield.

It remains to be seen how much of an imprint the new head coach will seek to make during his first transfer window on Merseyside, although a former Reds defender has mentioned one man who might be ‘top of the list’ when it comes to prospective exits.

When asked on ESPN FC if he envisages any of our current forwards leaving the club in the summer, Steve Nicol replied: “I honestly believe that probably Mohamed Salah would be top of the list. Listen, if you’re going to get £100m for him, I think you take it.”

This narrative of pundits pushing for Liverpool to cash in on the Egyptian King over the coming months is getting rather tiresome.

We’ve frequently gone over the objective reasons why selling him in the summer could make pragmatic sense, but a forward of his incredible consistency isn’t someone that you turf out of Anfield just because it might top up the transfer budget handsomely.

Thankfully the big decisions in L4 are taken by the ever-shrewd Michael Edwards (among other figureheads) rather than former Reds players who now frequent TV studios.

You can view Nicol’s comments on Salah below (from 9:03), via ESPN FC on YouTube: