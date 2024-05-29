(Video) Jarell Quansah admission suggests that not even he was expecting England call-up

Jarell Quansah was a notable inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for Euro 2024, and it seems that not even the Liverpool defender was banking on getting his country’s call!

The 21-year-old had yet to win a senior Three Lions cap but could appear on the European stage next month if he impresses sufficiently in next week’s warm-up friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland.

The 33 players called up by the manager convened at St George’s Park today, with the England national team’s X channel posting a clip featuring the Reds centre-back.

When asked how his family and friends reacted to Quansah getting the call-up, he replied: “I had a few holidays booked with [mates] and I’ve had to tell them to go without me!”

We’re not quite sure exactly where the Liverpool player intended to be this summer, but it appears that representing his country at Euro 2024 wasn’t originally in his plans until Southgate had other ideas!

Of course, the 21-year-old might yet miss the cut for the final 26-man squad for the tournament, but even being in contention after just one season in the Reds’ first team is a testament to his incredible progress over the past nine months.

You can view the footage of Quansah below, via @England on X: