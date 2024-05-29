‘I expect…’ – Romano seems ‘100%’ sure as to where Liverpool-linked defender is going next

Fabrizio Romano appears to be ‘100%’ certain where one Liverpool-linked defender will be playing his football next season.

Earlier this month, CaughtOffside sources claimed that the Reds had approached Lloyd Kelly about a possible move to Anfield, with the 25-year-old now a free agent as his contract at Bournemouth expires.

However, speaking on The Debrief podcast, the Italian transfer reporter expects the centre-back to pitch up at another Premier League club instead.

Romano stated: “Newcastle want Tosin [Adarabioyo] and Lloyd Kelly. I expect Lloyd Kelly to 100% be a Newcastle player in the summer transfer window.”

Given Kelly’s previous working relationship with Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall, it doesn’t come as a great surprise that Newcastle look set to snap him up this summer.

As someone who could be signed on a free transfer and count towards the homegrown quota for domestic and European squads, along with having 54 Premier League appearances to his name, the defender would tick a few ideal boxes for Liverpool if they were to acquire his services.

Alas, with the Magpies now seeming certain to bring him to St James’ Park, the Reds must instead turn their focus towards other centre-back targets.

Reports from South America have claimed that LFC are determined to sign either Willian Pacho or Piero Hincapie this summer, and if either of those were to arrive at Anfield, the void left by Joel Matip’s departure will duly have been filled.

Even if Kelly were to opt for Newcastle, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes won’t be wallowing in self-pity as they set about trying to land one of the Ecuadorian duo for Arne Slot prior to his first season on Merseyside.

