Look away Boehly and Co: Klopp hits the mark with not so subtle Chelsea dig

Jurgen Klopp appeared to fire a not-so-subtle dig at Chelsea’s owners following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

The German manager shared his gratitude to be given the time to work under FSG at Liverpool after nine years with spent with the Merseysiders in the Premier League.

“We should be really happy that we have these owners & not guys who bought London clubs & other stuff. I wouldn’t have survived a year at Liverpool,” the 56-year-old told those attending his farewell evening at the M&S Bank Arena.

“‘Great development but not good enough, sack him!’ A year later: ‘Sack him’. Then finally they play football where people think they might be back and they sack the manager anyway.”

The Blues’ Argentine boss was handed his marching orders despite having guided the London-based outfit into the European places.

Unfair to sack Pochettino

We’d say so! The former Tottenham boss secured seven wins from 10 top-flight fixtures played across April and May. A resurgent Chelsea won 23 points on offer from a possible 30.

If that doesn’t scream of a turnaround worth investing in, what will?

After only a year in the job, and effectively having to build on pillars of sand, one might have thought patience would extend to another season.

Trust in the manager

It was evident from Jurgen Klopp’s first year in the role that Liverpool were on to something.

There was a European cup final to savour and heavy metal football on the pitch to rock out to.

Imagine if Fenway had opted to sack our beloved German tactician, however, the moment we failed to beat Unai Emery’s Sevilla?

