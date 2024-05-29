(Video) Arne Slot spotted in Liverpool hotel Jurgen Klopp had farewell party in

Jurgen Klopp has said a final goodbye to Liverpool fans and has hours remaining on his contract as our manager, before Arne Slot steps in to take over.

With an announcement already made, the formalities are the only thing stopping is from saying that the Dutchman is our head coach already.

READ MORE: (Video) Two-time Eredivisie winner labels Arne Slot: ‘the real deal’

Adding fuel to this forest fire is a new video that has shown the 45-year-old posing for selfies with our supporters inside the Titanic Hotel.

Given this was also the venue for the German’s leaving party, it seems clear that the club have been making the Feyenoord boss feel at home in the city.

You can view the Slot video via @LeosGoals on YouTube:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️