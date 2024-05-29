(Video) ‘That was a sign…’ – Gareth Southgate drops promising hint about ‘super’ Liverpool gem

Gareth Southgate has appeared to drop a promising hint regarding one of the Liverpool players who holds out hope of making it to Euro 2024.

The England manager named four men from Anfield among his 33-player provisional squad for the tournament, with seven of those to be cut from the final selection on 8 June.

Jarell Quansah is among the Reds’ quartet hoping to make the plane to Germany, and despite being yet to play for the Three Lions, it looks as if the defender will be given an audition to stake a claim for the finals.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Speaking to the official YouTube channel of the England national team, Southgate said: “Jarell had a super season with Liverpool. You’ve only got to see the games that his manager picked him for. He was in the team and a couple of other high profile players weren’t in that position.

“That was a sign of how well Jurgen thought he was doing. He’s had an amazing transition this season from a loan spell further down the leagues last year and adapted to life in the Premier League well. He has some great attributes as a centre-back, so we’re looking forward to seeing him.”

For someone who only made his senior Liverpool debut last August to now be in with a chance of playing at European football’s flagship tournament shows how exponentially his stock has risen in such a short space of time.

It looks like Quansah will get his chance in either of both of the warm-up friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland, and hopefully he can make enough of an impression on Southgate to be included for the final Euro 2024 squad.

You can view Southgate’s comments on Quansah below (from 3:46), via England on YouTube: