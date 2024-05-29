‘I can guarantee’: What Fabrizio Romano has now said about reported Liverpool target

Fabrizio Romano has urged football fans to forget about the prospect of Rodrygo leaving Real Madrid this summer.

The Italian journalist offered a ‘guarantee’ that the Brazilian would remain in the Spanish capital for the foreseeable future. Certainly, the 23-year-old has a mind to stay put and continue with Carlo Ancelotti’s side despite reports of a potential exit.

“There’s been some talk about Rodrygo’s future after people reading too much into comments along the lines of ‘you never know what can happen in the future’, but I’ve looked into it and I can guarantee that he has no plans to leave Real Madrid. His future is only pointing in one direction and that’s staying with Real Madrid,” the CaughtOffside columnist wrote in his latest exclusive briefing.

“Rodrygo wants to stay, he plans to stay, and he’s only thinking about Real Madrid – he loves the project and those close to the player believe it’s the best project in the world. There is no concern on Rodrygo’s side, no intention to leave, and he doesn’t want to create any problems for the club.

“Nothing is happening there, so forget about this being a topic for this summer’s transfer window.”

This follows quotes that were misconstrued on DAZN, in which the Liverpool-linked (Mundo Deportivo) forward appeared to suggest he was open to a possible move.

Liverpool must look elsewhere for a new forward

To be fair to Liverpool, snapping up an existing world-class forward doesn’t tend to be our recruitment team’s modus operandi.

Barring the exception of Thiago Alcantara – and we would argue the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker achieved ‘world-class status’ at Anfield – we don’t tend to bring in readymade world-class stars full-stop.

Under Jurgen Klopp, we’ve opted to develop exciting packages on the verge of breaking the glass ceiling.

In that sense, moves for linked targets of the likes of Johan Bakayoko (21) and Crysencio Summerville (22) make heaps of sense.

Don’t be surprised if either of the pair find their way to L4 this summer.

