(Video) Clattenburg bemoans decision that caused ‘panic’ in Forest vs LFC game this season

Mark Clattenburg’s ill-fated decision to join Nottingham Forest as referee analyst made many scoff but he’s now doubled down on decisions that went against the club – including one with Liverpool.

Speaking on Ben Heath Podcast, the ex-referee said: “The Liverpool bounce ball, yes people can argue saying there was a minute-and-a-half between [the incident and Darwin Nunez’s goal] but the panic set in.

“Nottingham Forest could have won a corner and scored from the corner.”

After Paul Tierney incorrectly gave Jurgen Klopp’s side an uncontested drop ball when he stopped play for an Ibou Konate head injury, despite the home team having the ball, Darwin Nunez soon after became the match-winning hero.

It was a call that some could be aggrieved at but there was a huge amount of time between the mistake and the goal – not to mention the official in question is far from a Liverpool fan himself.

You can watch Clattenburg’s comments on Liverpool (from 49:36) via Ben Heath Podcast on YouTube:

