(Video) Clattenburg: mistake in Liverpool game led to two years of abuse from fans

Coming off the back of a controversial spell with Nottingham Forest, Mark Clattenburg doesn’t exactly have many admirers in football at the moment and now he’s taking on Liverpool.

Speaking on Ben Heath Podcast, the referee said: “I had a bad match, Everton vs. Liverpool, which was an important game for Merseyside of course and I made some mistakes in that game.

“That had a knock-on effect that went on for probably a year, two years. I would get people calling at my house on a Saturday night giving me abuse.”

Anyone who remembers the game will know that it was the blue side of the city that were certainly more aggrieved with the performance of the 49-year-old and that led to him being unable to officiate an Everton match for seven years.

There won’t be much sympathy for the Consett-born ref anyway but certainly not from the Toffees.

You can watch Clattenburg’s comments on the Merseyside derby (from 13:26) via Ben Heath Podcast on YouTube:

