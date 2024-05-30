(Video) Eredivisie expert names Liverpool player who will ‘have fun’ under Arne Slot

Arne Slot is ready to take over the role as Liverpool head coach in a matter days and one player should be excited to see his arrival at Anfield.

Speaking on ESPN, Marciano Vink said: “Trent Alexander Arnold is going to have fun with Arne Slot because at Feyenoord we had Lutsharel Geertruida in that role and he played more as a midfielder than a defender.”

READ MORE: (Video) Suarez named ‘greatest talent’ in Liverpool history as Rush misses out on all-time top five

Nobody really knows what tactics a new look team will play but it does seem likely that our vice captain will be a crucial part of the side.

Let’s hope that the Dutchman can hit the ground running and that the Scouser plays a key role in any potential success we see.

You can watch Vink’s comments on Alexander-Arnold and Slot (from 15:27) via ESPN FC on YouTube:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️