Liverpool player seemingly undermined by crass comments from his international boss

There was joy for one Liverpool player on Wednesday as he was included in his country’s squad for Euro 2024, but he swiftly found himself being undermined by a crass comment from his international boss.

Ryan Gravenberch was one of three Reds players named among the final Netherlands selection by Ronald Koeman, with the midfielder making the cut despite not playing for his country since September 2022.

The Oranje coach addressed the media after confirming his 26-man pick for the tournament in Germany, and he didn’t exactly give the 22-year-old the firmest of backing with one comment.

The former Everton boss said (via De Telegraaf): “Gravenberch has fallen into a bit of a bad situation. The choice was made based on the talent I see in him, but he hasn’t played much. If players drop out who are not fit, you get closer and closer.”

Granted, the injury to Atalanta’s Marten de Roon may have partially helped to facilitate a passage for Gravenberch to make the final Netherlands squad for Euro 2024, but Koeman’s remarks make it sound as if the Liverpool midfielder has only been picked by default due to the misfortunes of others.

It’s basically telling the world that he thinks the 22-year-old should count himself lucky to make the cut, and even though the player himself admitted that he was surprised to get the call-up, it seems highly disrespecful from his boss to say what he did in a public setting.

The ex-Bayern Munich man hasn’t had a perfect first season at Anfield, sometimes struggling to impose himself on matches and occasionally being found wanting in terms of his work out of possession, but nor can he be written off as a flop after only nine months on Merseyside.

Going by what Koeman said, we probably shouldn’t expect to see a whole lot of Gravenberch at Euro 2024 if the implication is that his good fortune owes to the bad luck of others such as De Roon.

Wouldn’t it be hugely satisfying, then, if the Liverpool midfielder were to suddenly take the tournament by storm and prove a lasting point to a coach who doesn’t seem to have a huge deal of faith in him.

