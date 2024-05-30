(Video) Ibou Konate’s responses to quickfire quiz will have Liverpool fans creasing with laughter

Imagine if you were fortunate enough to be in Ibrahima Konate’s company for a few hours…you’d be weak from laughter!

The charismatic Frenchman took part in a quickfire quiz as part of a feature in association with Sorare, one of Liverpool FC’s official partners, and his replies were nothing short of hilarious.

The 25-year-old was told ‘Don’t speak until you hear a better defender than [Virgil] van Dijk’ and duly remained silent as the individual alongside him rattled off a series of other centre-backs in world football.

Konate then playfully pretended to fall asleep on his colleague’s shoulder as the roll call continued and didn’t break his silence until hearing his own name, to which he replied ‘Oh hey, how are you? Nah, I’m joking!’

The France centre-back effortlessly produces comedic moments which showcase his infectious personality – don’t ever change, Ibou!

You can view the clip of Konate undertaking the quickfire quiz below, via johnnellis_ on TikTok: