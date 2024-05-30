(Video) Lallana compares Klopp’s Liverpool exit to departure of fellow club legend

Adam Lallana may have left Liverpool four years ago but that hasn’t stopped his strong love and association with the club, something that continues to be obvious.

Speaking on talkSPORT about the departure of Jurgen Klopp, the 36-year-old said: “I had a similar feeling to when I found out Stevie G was leaving Liverpool, when the news about Jurgen dropped.

“It’s going to be a huge change for not just the football club but the city.”

Having played in and scored in Steven Gerrard’s final home match for the Reds, it’s a fair comparison to make from the former England international.

Both had a huge role to play in successes they helped bring to Anfield and some may say we can never replace either of them too.

You can view Lallana’s comments on Klopp and Gerrard (from 7:07) via talkSPORT on YouTube:

