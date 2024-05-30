(Video) Steve Nicol suggests one thing Liverpool have done hints at a busy transfer window

Steve Nicol believes that one thing Liverpool have already done this year hints at a potentially busy summer transfer window at Anfield.

In March, it was announced that Michael Edwards would return to the club in the guise of FSG’s CEO of Football, having previously excelled as the Reds’ sporting director.

Speaking on ESPN FC, the ex-LFC defender claimed that the 44-year-old getting back on board was a strong indicator that plenty of business could be afoot.

Nicol said: “I think a little pointer that Liverpool will go and sign some players is the fact that they brought Michael Edwards back. This is the guy who signed [Mo] Salah and [Sadio] Mane for Liverpool.

“This is a guy who goes and gets players, and you don’t re-sign this guy unless you’re looking to do that. I think there’s no question [that] Liverpool are looking to bring players in.”

Although FSG have a reputation for being overly frugal in the transfer market, and there were a few summers where incoming activity was minimal at Anfield, the first three years of Jurgen Klopp’s reign saw plenty of business being done with Edwards as sporting director.

While we don’t expect the 44-year-old to oversee a frivolous summer spree for the Reds this year, there may well be a few significant signings made to enhance rather than overhaul the squad that Arne Slot has inherited.

You can view Nicol’s comments below (from 12:41), via ESPN FC on YouTube: