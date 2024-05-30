(Video) Quansah reflects on moment that provided ‘best feeling you can get as a footballer’

For a young man who this time last year was coming off the back of a season playing for Joey Barton, Jarell Quansah’s rise to the England pre-tournament Euros squad is amazing and he’s loving the ride.

Speaking about his call-up, the defender said: “It’s probably the best feeling you can get as a footballer, I’ve been dreaming since I was young for this opportunity and so, yeah – I’m buzzing!”

The 21-year-old’s meteoric rise has been great for our fans to see and this reward is exactly what the performances have deserved.

It’s now up to the Warrington-born academy graduate to kick on from here and make a mark for both club and country in the coming months and years.

You can watch Quansah’s comments via @England on X:

"The best feeling you can get as a footballer." ❤️ Well said, Jarell Quansah! pic.twitter.com/HvQlqoGkFI — England (@England) May 29, 2024

