(Video) ‘What I’m told…’ – Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool have had an ‘approach’ for one player

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool received an ‘approach’ from the Saudi Pro League for one of their standout players.

Earlier this month, The Guardian reported that Alisson Becker is among the high-profile names being sought by clubs from the Middle East ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The Italian journalist took to his eponymous YouTube channel to share his latest information on the Brazilian goalkeeper, who has three years remaining on his current contract at Anfield.

Romano outlined: “In the last few days we heard rumours on Alisson and proposals from Saudi. I was checking on that, and what I’m told is that there were some approaches around March, April for Alisson, trying to understand the situation around the Brazilian goalkeeper.

“The answer I got – and never say never in the market – but as of now, end of May, is that there was some approach, but Alisson is expected to stay at Liverpool.

“Liverpool are not planning to change the goalkeeper. They are very happy with Alisson; Alisson is very happy at Liverpool. He’s not desperate to change, he’s not looking for money, so at the moment there is no expectation for Alisson to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window for Saudi.”

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

After last summer’s Saudi transfer extravaganza, it doesn’t surprise us that some clubs from the Arab nation have tested the waters about possibly landing the best goalkeeper in the world.

Thankfully for Liverpool, it seems that Alisson values the prestige of playing at the height of English and European football over making a quick buck in the Middle East.

To put it mildly, he’s one player who the Reds absolutely cannot afford to lose this summer, and we don’t see him departing Anfield for another few years.

You can view the journalist’s update on Alisson below (from 5:35), via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube: