‘Arne Slot is chasing…’ – Journalist names Premier League gem who’s coveted by Liverpool boss

Arne Slot reportedly has one Premier League player in mind as someone he’d like to bring to Liverpool in his first transfer window at Anfield.

With the market opening in two weeks’ time, speculation is ramping up as to which players could be on the move over the summer, with centre-back set to be a priority position for the Reds.

To that effect, the Daily Mail’s Kieran Gill named Chelsea’s Levi Colwill as someone who’s on the wanted list on Merseyside, although the Blues are understandably eager not to lose the England international.

The journalist posted on X: “Liverpool like Levi Colwill – Arne Slot is chasing a versatile left-footed defender – but Chelsea want 21-year-old academy graduate to stay this summer. Contracted until 2029 with option of a further year.”

Liverpool were heavily linked with Colwill last summer but ultimately concentrated on revamping their midfield, although with that mission being accomplished, they could now focus on strenghtening their defence over the coming transfer window.

The 21-year-old would fit several of the criteria mentioned by Gill – he’s predominantly left-footed and can be utilised either at centre-back or on the left. In addition, he’d contribute towards homegrown quota requirements for the Reds’ domestic and European squads.

The Chelsea defender also excels at some of the most important attributes of his role on the pitch. As per FBref, he ranks among the top 5% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues for clearances made (3.31) and aerial duels won (2.15) per 90 minutes over the past year.

It’s easy to see why Slot would be keen on having him at Liverpool, but it’d surely take a hugely enticing offer to convince the Blues to part with the England youngster.

It’s certainly worth testing the waters with the Stamford Bridge club, but if it quickly becomes apparent that they’re not for turning, FSG must swiftly move on to other centre-back targets who’d be more attainable.

