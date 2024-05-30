(Video) Suarez named ‘greatest talent’ in Liverpool history as Rush misses out on all-time top five

Selecting the best five players to have played for Liverpool is always destined to be a tough ask and something that always leads to debate.

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, Ian Byrne MP made his selection as: ‘Kenny Dalglish, John Barnes, Steven Gerrard, Mo Salah and Luis Suarez.’

Although placed in fifth position, the politician stated: “Suarez was the greatest talent I have ever seen in my life on a football pitch, I’ve seen him do things which I didn’t think were possible.”

Had the Uruguayan been at Anfield longer, he likely would make everyone’s greatest ever selections but perhaps top scorer Ian Rush can feel most aggrieved to miss out on this occasion.

You can watch Byrne’s Liverpool selection (from 49:53) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

