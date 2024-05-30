Brazilian journalist outlines why Real Madrid ignored player’s request to sign Liverpool legend

In a parallel universe, one iconic Liverpool player of modern times could be preparing for a Champions League final with Real Madrid this weekend.

It’s been 12 months since we bade farewell to Bobby Firmino, whose final Reds appearance came exactly one year after he featured in our defeat to Los Blancos in Paris, when Vinicius Junior’s goal ensured a 14th European Cup triumph for the LaLiga giants.

As revealed by Brazilian journalist Julio Gomes Filho on The Transfers Podcast, the now 23-year-old actually wanted his international teammate to join him at the Bernabeu after his Anfield contract expired in 2023 and even requested his signature to club bosses, only for a transfer policy to see that wish go unfulfilled.

The reporter explained: “Last year, last summer, Vinicius asked the club to sign Bobby Firmino from Liverpool as a free agent.

“The club understood it would be a good move, but eventually they didn’t sign him and went for Joselu because they were at their limits with Brazilians. Three or four you have to have, but five or six is too many; that’s a story someone inside Madrid told me.”

We’re not quite sure why Real Madrid chiefs would have a specified limit on the number of players from one nationality at the club, but their adherence to an apparent policy saw them miss out on one of the most gifted forwards of his generation.

With Liverpool’s failure to reach this season’s Champions League sparing us from yet another elimination by Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who for three years running had ended our hopes of winning the trophy, we wouldn’t have had to worry about Firmino coming back to haunt us had he moved to the Bernabeu.

After the Los Blancos hierarchy ignored Vinicius’ transfer plea, our former no.9 instead moved to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, where frankly it feels as if his talents are being wasted somewhat.

The dazzling 32-year-old would have three European Cups to his name had it not been for the pesky Madrid club, and he could be gunning for another had his Brazilian teammate gotten his way last summer.

We can only but wonder how much of an impact Firmino would’ve made at the Bernabeu had he followed in the footsteps of Steve McManaman and Michael Owen from a previous generation in swapping Liverpool for Los Blancos.

