(Video) Walker labels Alexander-Arnold the best right-back in the world at one thing

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s talents as a full-back are generational yet some still don’t think he’s a great player, something Kyle Walker has addressed.

Asked to name the ‘best right-back in the world’, the Manchester City man said: “Reece James” but when building a perfect player for the position – our No.66 was mentioned.

The passing of the Scouser was listed as the best in the world, although there’ll be a fair few of our fans who will think there’s much more than this which could be mentioned.

If everyone wants to continue to underestimate our vice captain, that’s their problem!

You can watch Walker’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via @5LiveSport on X:

Kyle Walker reveals why he thinks Reece James is the best right-back in the world 👏 Listen to 'You'll Never Beat Kyle Walker' now on BBC Sounds 🎧 https://t.co/eJJ2bbxPlj#bbcfootball #mcfc #cfc pic.twitter.com/CKPod0vFNL — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) May 29, 2024

