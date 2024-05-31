(Video) Not Trent; Allardyce pleads case for Liverpool man to start for England

Liverpool fans may not have the best relationship with England but we always want to see our players do well and fulfil their own personal goals.

Speaking on ‘No Tippy Tappy Football’, Sam Allardyce and Chris Powell selected their England XI and after picking a back four of: ‘Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw’ the former Everton manager said:

“The only one I would have considered to fill in, and finished the season quite well at Liverpool, was Gomez.

“You know, could do a job in any three of those positions; centre-half, left-back or right-back. He’s fit, he’s proven he’s fit so he would have been something to consider.”

Our No.2 impressed many this season and any plaudits headed his way are fully deserved, whoever it may come from.

Although we’d hate to see the 27-year-old pick up another injury, tournament football would be the perfect rewards for his hard work.

You can watch Allardyce’s comments on Gomez (from 59:36) via No Tippy Tappy Football on YouTube:

