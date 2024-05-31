(Video) Balague credits Klopp for doing one thing he’d ‘never seen before’ for Slot

Jurgen Klopp’s reign as Liverpool manager ends on the 1st of June and as Arne Slot prepares to take over, Guillem Balague has credited the German.

Speaking on DR Sports about the 56-year-old’s song for the new man, the journalist said: “I’ve never seen it before and I’ll tell you more, it’s a discussion I have with managers I know, it’s like why don’t you just call the guy that just left [for advice]…

“For Jurgen to do that, it just puts a lovely end to what he has been a magnificent time at Liverpool.”

It’s such massive shoes for the Dutchman to fill but knowing he has a club legend to lean on for advice would surely be something he would use whenever needed.

Let’s hope that the new head coach can emulate the success we’ve all been so used to over the past nine years.

You can watch Balague’s comments on Klopp and Slot (from 4:23) via DR Sports on YouTube:

