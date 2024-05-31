European giants just contacted Liverpool player’s agent despite very public admission – report

Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch has already committed his future to the club despite the impending change of management.

Fellow Dutchman Arne Slot is set to take over from Jurgen Klopp at the Anfield helm, officially beginning his duties on June 1.

“A top club, I hope to play here for years to come. And soon a Dutch trainer with Arne Slot. No, I’ve never spoken to him. Not even during my time as an Ajax player. But he is a trainer who likes attacking football. That should suit me, you would think. We will see,” the former Bayern star told Algemeen Dagblad (via the Mirror).

A pretty clear indication of where the 22-year-old’s head is at amid speculation over his future in Merseyside.

Still, that hasn’t stopped reports since on interest shown in the midfielder’s services ahead of the summer window.

Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Sport Witness) now reports that the footballer is the subject of interest from AC Milan. The Serie A side have allegedly made contact with Gravenberch’s agent, Enzo Raiola, and expressed their appreciation.

Should Liverpool sell Ryan Gravenberch?

Whilst the former Ajax sensation hasn’t had a first season to remember in English football, it would seem alarmingly reactive of Liverpool to dispense of his services so soon.

Indeed, if the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are being handed opportunities to impress in 2024/25, we see no reason not to add Gravenberch to that list.

The arrival of Arne Slot will present the chance for a clean slate – one we hope the Dutchman will grasp with both hands.

We’re convinced of our No.38’s truly exceptional potential in the game. If our new head coach can live up to his reputation of developing talents, we could have quite the frightening prospect on our hands for the foreseeable future.

Could Liverpool sell anyone this summer?

The likeliest option in this regard would probably be our Egyptian King, Mo Salah.

Even then, the 31-year-old has publicly confirmed his desire to help Liverpool fight for silverware again in the next campaign.

Likewise, question marks over Nunez have been put to one side, with CaughtOffside’s Ben Jacobs noting that the Uruguayan hotshot is deemed key to the transition from Klopp to Slot.

It may very well be quiet on the outgoings front!

