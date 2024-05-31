(Video) Fans won’t believe that Joe Gomez has already scored for Liverpool

For large parts of last season it felt that singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was a secondary ritual at Anfield behind calls for Joe Gomez to shoot.

Thankfully, after Jurgen Klopp’s request, this died down a little towards the end of the campaign but it may have ended quicker if this footage was shared.

Fans have gone through the archives to discover that March 2017 saw our No.2 find the back of the net against Reading for the Reds, in an under-23 game in Premier League 2.

It’s not the first team finish we’ve been waiting for but certainly scratches an itch that may calm some down in their tireless pursuit of a big moment for the 27-year-old.

You can watch Gomez’s goal courtesy of LFC TV:

