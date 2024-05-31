Liverpool midfielder’s summer departure ruled out by Bundesliga expert – report

Liverpool are ready for a summer of change but it seems clear that at least one player won’t be leaving the club, if the latest reports are to be believed.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Christian Falk stated: “There have been no rumours about Ryan Gravenberch’s future from the German side.

“Nobody believed he would take a step back to the Bundesliga. It wasn’t a big topic, to be honest.”

It would be a strange decision for the Reds to offload a promising young player after just one season at Anfield, especially back to the country that we purchased him from.

The 22-year-old battled for a first-team role all season under Jurgen Klopp but injuries and performances of his teammates made it difficult.

Ryan Gravenberch will be hoping that the arrival of Arne Slot will provide a fresh opportunity to make a name for himself on Merseyside.

The Dutch connection will only grown stronger as years of hopefully successful football will continue and being a young member of this side could be a perfect chance for the former Bayern Munich man.

Experience of playing Ajax too means that the Holland international has enough experience of playing for big clubs and has the talent to perform at a high level.

Let’s hope that this is just the start of a great career for our No.38.

