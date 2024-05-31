(Image) Liverpool staff member meets up with player after emotional farewell at Anfield

Liverpool are in a summer of transition but that doesn’t mean that whoever leaves the club will not forever be attached to us, after years of hard work.

Ahead of more football, Alisson Becker has been put through his paces with the Brazil squad and has posed for a picture with Edinho and Claudio Taffarel.

The latter is of course our current goalkeeper coach and one of the few members of staff who look set to remain at the club under the stewardship of Arne Slot, after being part of Jurgen Klopp’s emotional farewell.

With our No.1 and the legendary ‘keeper working together for club and country, it’s safe to say that they have a strong bond that should continue to benefit them and us next season.

You can view the image of Alisson and Taffarel via Edinho’s Instagram account:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️