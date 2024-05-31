(Video) Roberto Carlos praises Alexander-Arnold in Cafu comparison

It’s not just Jon Flannagan who gets praise from Brazilian full-backs as Trent Alexander-Arnold has become the latest to join the club.

Speaking with GOAL, Roberto Carlos was asked to compare full-backs through the ages and Cafu was on top in easy competitions until our vice captain came into the debate.

The Brazilian said: “Caramba! Alexander-Arnold is a very good player but for the history – it’s Cafu.”

It was only Paolo Maldini who beat the World Cup winning captain but our No.66 was very much the closest to winning any other debate which is quite the compliment.

You can watch Carlos’ comments on Alexander-Arnold and Cafu via @goal on X:

Roberto Carlos names the best full-back in football history 🇮🇹 @ballerzofficial pic.twitter.com/s9KKpvwFXZ — GOAL (@goal) May 30, 2024

