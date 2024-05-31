(Video) Van Dijk joins Holland squad in singing their Euro 2024 song; Gakpo and Wijnaldum too

Virgil van Dijk is captain of club and country and that means whenever an event happens like recording a team song, he has to be front and centre.

In the recording of the making of ‘Larger Than Life’ single, you can see our No.4 join the likes of Cody Gakpo and Gini Wijnaldum in helping Armin van Buuren and Chef’Special.

It’s safe to say that the trio didn’t seem too enthused about showing off their vocal talents but they were more than happy to shout the chorus.

Regardless of your opinion on their ability, it’s certainly worth a watch.

You can watch Van Dijk, Gakpo and Wijnaldum (from 14:33) via OnsOranje on YouTube:

