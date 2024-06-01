22-y/o player unhappy with Liverpool and wants to leave: ‘You do want to hinder my future’

Sepp van den Berg is far from happy with his lot at Liverpool Football Club as things currently stand.

An interview with Dutch outlet De Telegraaf illustrated the 22-year-old’s frustration with a lack of playing opportunities with the Reds.

Marcel van der Kraan noted that the Mainz loanee has expressed concern at the reported asking price (£20m) the Merseysders have set.

“But here too, the well-spoken and down-to-earth Dutchman does not want to be used as a plaything again. He sees it this way: ‘You have not radiated confidence in me all this time, but you do want to hinder my future. I want to continue playing every week and further develop myself’,” the reporter wrote.

Van den Berg’s frustrations understandable

We’re somewhat surprised that the Dutchman has no wish to try out his fortunes under new boss Arne Slot.

“All the broken promises from his club have not made him bitter, but they have caused the love for Liverpool to cool down,” the De Telegraaf reporter added.

“Arne Slot wants to see him at work in the preparation, just like his predecessor Klopp. But Van den Berg wants to choose his own path and make a transfer. He is now one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga, and also one of the four fastest central defenders in that competition.

“As a result, clubs in Germany, the Netherlands and England are queuing up. He wants to make his own choice.”

Still, with such a lack of playing minutes in the Liverpool first-team, we’re not entirely surprised that Van den Berg has become accustomed to the concept elsewhere.

However, with the central defender now considered ‘one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga’, the club can hardly be blamed for setting what seems a reasonable price tag for an appreciated quantity.

That’s our opinion on the matter here at Empire of the Kop anyway. Nonetheless, we do truly wish the best for the former PEC Zwolle star. However his future turns out this summer.

