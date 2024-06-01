(Video) Watch how fans reacted as Klopp appears on big Wembley screen for Dortmund UCL final

We’re over Jurgen Klopp… totally over Jurgen… oh, there he is on the screen… well there goes our hearts all over again.

Liverpool’s former (*sobs*) German tactician was spotted in attendance at Wembley Stadium for his old club Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League final encounter against Real Madrid.

As soon as the 56-year-old’s face was shown on the big screen inside, he was subjected to raucous cheers from his old home support – and rightfully so for all the good times he delivered in the Bundesliga!

God… we miss you, Jurgen.

