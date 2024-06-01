Richard Hughes about to ‘open negotiations’ for first Liverpool signing; long-awaited holding midfielder

Liverpool and sporting director Richard Hughes are reportedly set to ‘open negotiations’ with FC Porto over the potential transfer of Alan Varela.

AS América editor Eduardo Burgos shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, with the window now set to open in less than two weeks.

El Liverpool intensifica los contactos por Alan Varela, uno de los objetivos para el verano. Su cláusula es de 70M y Boca tiene un % de venta del jugador. Se espera que pronto abran negociaciones con el Porto para su traspaso. Irá a los Juegos Olímpicos de París con Argentina. pic.twitter.com/39fJNCslqD — Eduardo Burgos (@edu17burgos) May 31, 2024

The Merseysiders will be heading to relatively familiar territory for the club, having last acquired Luis Diaz from the Portuguese outfit back in January 2022. Darwin Nunez followed from the same league, signing from Benfica that very summer.

Liverpool need to sign a quality No.6

As far as transfer rumours go, it’s one that makes a certain amount of sense for Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

Whilst various solutions like Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo worked in significant parts of the 2023/24 campaign, our midfield remained far too easy to cut through at various points.

In that respect, we continue to greatly miss a player of Fabinho’s former qualities.

We need someone effective at cutting off passing lanes, doing the dirty work when necessary, covering ground but still possessing the technical skill to contribute to build-up and play a lofted ball over defences.

What do the stats say about Varela?

As far as Varela’s passing is concerned – we have little in the way of concerns!

According to FBref, the 22-year-old is extremely reliable in possession, having a pass completion rate that ranks in the 92nd percentile among his positional peers.

Whilst the Argentine doesn’t seem to like carrying the ball, he has no problem contributing progressive passes (76th percentile) from a deep-lying role.

