Liverpool rival may sell best player as Slot could land cut-price first transfer

It says a great deal about the health of Liverpool Football Club that even the potential departure of a modern great in Mo Salah wouldn’t eradicate the outfit’s competitive hopes for 2024/25 and beyond.

That’s not to suggest we’re advocating for our Egyptian King’s exit – heavens no!

On the other side of the coin, there are those – *ahem* less well-run football clubs – that would most certainly be left worse for wear by the loss of a comparative key man.

Though not comparable in ability (though certainly in importance), the potential transfer of Bruno Fernandes away from Old Trafford would arguably leave Manchester United in a state of panic.

Dale O’Donnell, Editor-in-Chief of Stretty News, reported this afternoon that the United skipper is attracting ‘significant interest’ from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Vincent Kompany looking for a statement signing?

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day all across Europe. Arne Slot has taken over beloved Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, whilst Thomas Tuchel has seen his vacancy filled by the inexperienced Vincent Kompany.

As the Belgian looks to make a quick impression over at Säbener Straße, he may yet turn to his brief and ill-fated experience in the Premier League for help.

Fernandes has arguably been the standout star in the red half of Manchester for some time, bailing out the Red Devils with moments of brilliance across the 2023/24 season. Frustratingly, for ourselves, during the 2-2 draw with Liverpool back in April.

The midfielder registered 28 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions) this term.

Would Mohammed Kudus be a good signing for Liverpool?

There’s no question that Kudus would be a particularly expensive signing for Arne Slot’s Liverpool. That’s even if we can manage to agree a cut-price deal, as has been suggested on Football Transfers.

Whether we are indeed keen on pushing for a move, however, remains to be seen.

We’d have to imagine our data department will be somewhat curious about the footballer’s limited touches in the opposing box (ranking in the 42nd percentile, according to FBref) and goal threat (60th percentile for non-penalty xG).

Though, this very well may be a symptom of the Hammers’ style of play under David Moyes as opposed to an indication of Kudus’ limitations.

In which case, there’s every reason to feel a little excited about the forward’s potentially scalable numbers at Liverpool, were he to make the move over to Merseyside.

