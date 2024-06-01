(Photo) Mo Salah’s clean-shaven hairstyle at Egypt national team camp looks AI-generated

Yes, it wasn’t a dream, Reds – almost bald Mo Salah is indeed real!

It’s quite a stark difference to the more “fluffy” look we’ve become accustomed to from our record-breaking winger.

In fairness to our Egyptian King – we think it rather suits him!

Really, it’s quite fitting ahead of the start of a new era under Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool successor, Arne Slot. A new manager and a new (and hopefully improved) Mohamed Salah!

Who else can’t wait for the 2024/25 season to kick off?

You can catch the image below, courtesy of the Egyptian national team’s X account: