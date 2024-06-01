Fabrizio Romano tells Liverpool fans what to ‘expect’ about Crysencio Summerville this summer

Crysencio Summerville is reportedly ‘expected’ to part ways with Leeds United this summer.

This comes after the Premier League hopefuls succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the Championship playoff final against Southampton and ended their promotion hopes.

Fabrizio Romano now reports that both Liverpool and Chelsea are ‘monitoring’ the Dutchman ahead of the summer window.

“Crysencio Summerville is expected to change clubs this summer, and there are two clubs monitoring Crysencio Summerville more than others,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on his personal YouTube channel.

“One is Liverpool and the other one is Chelsea. These two clubs are showing interest in Summerville. Let’s see what Chelsea and Liverpool will decide to do in terms of negotiation. We are not yet at that stage, but the interest in Summerville is really concrete with these two clubs involved.

“Let’s see if some other club will also move behind the scenes, but for sure, could be one to watch for the summer transfer window.”

The former Feyenoord youngster struck 19 times in Leeds’ Championship campaign, with the club falling just six points short of the automatic promotion spots.

Leeds’ loss would be Liverpool’s gain

22 years of age, plays on the left wing (and can file out on the right), registers in the 98th and 99th percentiles for non-penalty xG and touches in the opposing box respectively (according to FBref)… what’s not to like?

It’s exactly the kind of potential transfer you can imagine is ticking at least most, if not all, of the boxes our recruitment department keeps handy.

Add into the mix the Whites needing to jettison some talent to make up for lost funds from missing out on Premier League football and there’s an extra incentive attached to moving for the forward this summer.

We just hope it’s not another inexplicable case of Liverpool missing out on an exciting young signing despite possessing a FAR more exciting project than that at Chelsea.

