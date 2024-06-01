Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘personal terms’ done & ‘contract ready’ for Brazil sensation – Rival Watch

Another Palmeiras graduate is off on their way to Europe it seems with Luis Guilherme reportedly closing in on a switch to West Ham United this summer.

The 18-year-old follows a recent trend of stars from the Brazilian club departing for pastures far and wide, with the Hammers having agreed personal terms, according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano.

⚒️🇧🇷 More on West Ham and Luis Guilherme exclusive story. West Ham have agreed also personal terms with 2006 born talent, salary and contract ready. Talks at final stages with Palmeiras on €30m fee plus 20% future sale, West Ham are almost there — cautious until the end. pic.twitter.com/80d4cBrzf8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2024

The 18-year-old forms part of an exciting class of young talent, including teammates Endrick (Real Madrid-bound) and Estevao Willian (Chelsea-bound).

Meanwhile at Liverpool…

One of the big stories of the day is that Sepp van den Berg’s days at Liverpool now appear numbered.

Our 2018 summer signing from PEC Zwolle shared his frustrations with Dutch outlet De Telegraaf over a lack of opportunities at Anfield.

To be completely fair to the 22-year-old, he’s not wrong. The Mainz loanee has made a grand total of four appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, each of them coming in the 2019/20 season.

Consequently, the Dutchman now reportedly wishes to ‘choose his own path’ and carve out a career elsewhere, with clubs now ‘queuing up’ to make use of the centre-back’s services.

Mohammed Kudus to Liverpool?

Steve Kay of Football Transfers had an intriguing transfer news update regarding Liverpool and exciting West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanian’s release clause of £85m doesn’t kick in until the following summer window.

However, that won’t stop us from acting on our reported interest in the 23-year-old.

The good news is that Lucas Paqueta’s alleged indiscretions over spot-fixing – under investigation from the FA – could allow us to snap up Kudus for a reduced fee.

