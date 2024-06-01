TV channel confirms Slot’s first intended Liverpool signing; Fabrizio Romano responds

‘Mexican TV’ reported that Arne Slot was keen to be reunited with his old forward Santiago Gimenez at Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano neither confirmed nor denied the claim in question, sharing that he lacked the information necessary to deliver a verdict.

“Despite Mexican TV apparently reporting that one of the first signings that Arne Slot intends to make for Liverpool is his old Feyenoord centre-forward, Santiago Gimenez, I don’t have this information so far,” the Italian journalist wrote for CaughtOffside.

“Let’s see what Slot and Liverpool will decide to do, but I’m not aware of anything about that in terms of concrete talks.”

The Feyenoord hitman registered 23 goals in 30 Eredivisie games in 2023/24 – six behind joint-top scorers Luuk de Jong (PSV) and Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar) with 29.

Do Liverpool need another striker?

Arguments can be made over our strength in depth with the brilliant Diogo Jota spending significant portions of seasons on the treatment table.

There is the conundrum of Darwin Nunez to consider too, with the Uruguayan drawing questions over his perceived lack of consistency despite an improved season in 2023/24.

Realistically, in our opinion, we feel there are a bigger priorities to address in the front-three – chiefly, the futures of Luis Diaz and Mo Salah, and then, beyond that, who will provide cover.

It remains far from clear whether our Egyptian King intends for the following campaign to be his last at Liverpool.

Either way, there’s arguably clear value underpinning any potential search for a long-term successor with our No.11 set to turn 32 this summer.

