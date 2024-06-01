What Cody Gakpo has now said about Slot ahead of first Liverpool talk

Cody Gakpo has endorsed Arne Slot’s arrival at Liverpool Football Club.

The Dutch international admitted he was yet to have a conversation with Jurgen Klopp’s successor, though spoke positively of his impact on the Eredivisie.

“I have not spoken to him before… [but] I do know that he has always made it very difficult for us at PSV and is known as a very good trainer, of course,” the former PSV star told De Telegraaf (via liverpoolfc.com).

The Reds forward went on to add that he believed his new head coach’s style would be transferrable to life at Anfield.

“If you talk about neat football and high pressure, with the latter being a very big characteristic of us under Jürgen Klopp, then that is also something we are certainly used to,” Gakpo noted.

What does the future hold for Cody Gakpo?

Much has inevitably been made of Darwin Nunez and his future at a Klopp-less Liverpool.

Yet, we’ve seen little in the way of consideration for another Anfield enigma in our 25-year-old Dutch attacker.

Gakpo had his best Premier League season yet for output – going on a goal contribution per minute basis (in light of him joining midway through 2022/23) – with 22 goal contributions amassed in 53 games.

Across 3,016 minutes of senior action, that equates to a goal or assist every 137.09 minutes. That compares favourably to his Liverpool record last term of one goal or assist every 185.9 minutes (from 1,859 minutes).

We still very much get the sense that we’ve yet to unlock the Dutch international’s full potential in the famous red shirt.

Hopefully, his compatriot in the technical area can be the man to trigger a sudden and sharp evolution at Liverpool.

