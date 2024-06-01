(Video) Watch what Jurgen Klopp did moments before Champions League final KO

Jurgen Klopp and the joint-anthem of Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, You’ll Never Walk Alone, are categorically a match made in heaven.

The German tactician was spotted singing along with the BVB fans at Wembley Stadium ahead of his old club’s battle with Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The 56-year-old attended the clash after signing off as Reds boss and handing over the torch to former Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot.

We’re not crying – you’re crying! Where did we leave those tissues…

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports Mexico on X: