What Fabrizio Romano is now hearing about Darwin Nunez and Liverpool

All remains quiet on the Liverpool transfer front in what is Arne Slot’s official first day on the job as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The Dutchman will inevitably be getting a lay of the land before signing off on his first potential transfers in the job.

That’s not to suggest work isn’t taking place behind the scenes to ensure the Reds’ new head coach is equipped with the best possible squad to tackle the 2024/25 season.

Ahead of the approaching madness of the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano had this to say about Darwin Nunez in his latest CaughtOffside column: “It’s still all quiet around Darwin Nunez.”

Darwin Nunez will be an integral piece of the puzzle

Well, folks. No news is good news, as they say.

It’s worth reminding ourselves that reports circulating around the club made clear that the Uruguayan hotshot wouldn’t be a casualty of Slot’s arrival. If anything, it was made abundantly clear that the 24-year-old would help bridge the old with the new era.

We at Empire of the Kop still feel Nunez got something of the short end of the stick despite a poor end to the 2023/24 season.

For those not keeping count, the former Penarol striker still ended the season with 31 goal contributions in 54 games. Not to mention at a rate of one goal or assist every 97.61 minutes.

There’s room for improvement with our 2022 summer signing, but don’t be ruling him out just yet.

