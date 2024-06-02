(Video) Alexander-Arnold’s fresh take on where his best position on the pitch is

It seems that everyone has an opinion on where Trent Alexander-Arnold should play and now we have Arne Slot arriving, his thoughts will take precedence.

Speaking abut whether he will play in midfield, the Scouser said: “If the manager decides that, I’m ready to play anywhere.

“Whether I’m a defender or midfielder, I’m a footballer at the end of the day, as long as I’m on the pitch – I’m happy and I’m smiling.”

Gareth Southgate will also show the world his thoughts on this debate this summer and time will tell where the short and long term future of our vice captain is.

The thought process from our academy graduate is perfect though, as he’s happy to do whatever necessary to help the team and play more minutes.

