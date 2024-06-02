(Video) Alexander-Arnold glows with pride in comments about Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley’s emergence in our first team this season was amazing and rather than be worried about his progression, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been really impressed.

Our vice captain said about his teammate’s development: “Amazing, I think he’s someone who came through the academy and worked really hard.”

READ MORE: (Video) Bale comes clean on what Klopp said to him in Kyiv after overhead kick goal

It’s going to be interesting to see how Arne Slot manages both right backs in the same team next year but it’s a great problem to have.

Fingers crossed we find a way for both men to sine within the same squad,

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments via @766ies on X:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️