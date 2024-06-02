(Video) Alexander-Arnold shines with big block in England training

Many scoff at Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive ability yet he’s certainly silenced some critics with his performance in England training.

Both our vice captain and Aaron Ramsdale were on hand to protect their goal in an impressive moment.

Calls of “Yes, Trent!” show how well the Scouser did and there’s no way that Gareth Southgate and his staff didn’t witness it too.

Let’s see how the former Middlesbrough coach decides to use our academy graduate this summer.

You can view Alexander-Arnold’s block via @England on X:

