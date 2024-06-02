(Video) Bale comes clean on what Klopp said to him in Kyiv after overhead kick goal

Liverpool fans enjoyed so many moments of glory under Jurgen Klopp but also our fair share of upset and one of these was at the hands of Gareth Bale in 2018.

Speaking with TNT, the Welshman said: “Jurgen Klopp said to me ‘why did you do that?!’ after I scored that overhead kick.”

It’s great to hear that even in a moment of great pain, our manager was able to try and find the funny side and that says everything about him as a person.

Arne Slot has the biggest possible shoes to fill but we’re all behind him to do so.

You can view Bale’s comments via @footballontnt on X:

"Jürgen Klopp said to me 'why did you do that?!' after I scored that overhead kick" 🫨 20 questions with @GarethBale11 ahead of the #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/dNE29tX3HW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 1, 2024

