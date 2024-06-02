(Video) Kelleher gives biggest hint yet that he will leave Liverpool this summer

Caoimhin Kelleher is arguably the best back-up goalkeeper in the world and that presents as many issues as it does pride in his abilities.

Speaking about his future, the Irishman said: “Obviously there will be hopefully some interest elsewhere… and think the time is right now.”

The 25-year-old has the ability to play as a No.1 and so, if he thinks it’s the right time to leave Anfield, we owe it to him to let him do so.

There will be a price set on the stopper’s head by Michael Edwards which will be the biggest stumbling block for a departure but we deserve a hefty fee for all the work that has gone into a talented academy graduate.

You can view Kelleher’s comments courtesy of FAI TV (via @irishfantv on X):

Caoimhin Kelleher on clubs being interested in him as he hints at leaving Liverpool, the Corkman has admitted the time is right for him to be number 1, who can he go to, and how much would Liverpool value him? Full video: https://t.co/gtSXOVs5xo 📽 FAI TV#coybig… pic.twitter.com/ULftwuNEVA — Irish Football Fan TV (@irishfantv) June 1, 2024

