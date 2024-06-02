(Video) Kelleher gives biggest hint yet that he will leave Liverpool this summer

Caoimhin Kelleher is arguably the best back-up goalkeeper in the world and that presents as many issues as it does pride in his abilities.

Speaking about his future, the Irishman said: “Obviously there will be hopefully some interest elsewhere… and think the time is right now.”

The 25-year-old has the ability to play as a No.1 and so, if he thinks it’s the right time to leave Anfield, we owe it to him to let him do so.

There will be a price set on the stopper’s head by Michael Edwards which will be the biggest stumbling block for a departure but we deserve a hefty fee for all the work that has gone into a talented academy graduate.

