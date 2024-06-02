Rodrygo drops public claim about Madrid exit rumours amid Liverpool links

Rodrygo has once again confirmed his desire to stay put in Madrid in comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian footballer made a clarification over his future following Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley secured the outfit’s 15th Champions League trophy.

⚪️🇧🇷 Rodrygo confirms once again: “Of course, I’m gonna stay at Real Madrid”. “Why should I leave?! I’m staying”. pic.twitter.com/SpQ9Yc12Ds — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2024

Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr were the scorers on the day as Carlo Ancelotti’s men withstood heavy pressure from Jurgen Klopp’s former side to win in the depths of the second-half.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano tells Liverpool fans what to ‘expect’ about Crysencio Summerville this summer

READ MORE: TV channel confirms Slot’s first intended Liverpool signing; Fabrizio Romano responds

Reports linking Rodrygo to Liverpool

One claim from TeamTalk, for instance, alleged that we posted a second bid for the Los Blancos wide man with a view to him succeeding Mo Salah at Anfield.

The Egyptian King’s future still remains somewhat in the air with his contract counting down to expiry next summer – along with those of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

That said, the 31-year-old did at least suggest he’s willing to remain with the Reds for the upcoming campaign with new boss Arne Slot, judging by one of his recent posts on X.

Liverpool must act like a smart club…

There’s an understandable temptation to throw our weight about in the market, if acting on the presumption that an option of Rodrygo’s quality was genuinely available.

When we look back on some of the top additions made during the peak of Michael Edwards’ time as sporting director, we’re drawn to the “bargains”. The likes of £34m Sadio Mane, £25m Gini Wijnaldum and £34.3m Mo Salah.

We don’t necessarily need to splash serious cash to leave a mark on the market – that’s exactly the kind of the business we should be engaging with.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!