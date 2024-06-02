(Video) Start, bench, sell: Szoboszlai, Henderson, Bellingham by Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold seems like a popular man in the dressing room but, other than Andy Robertson, you’d be hard pressed to find better friends than three midfielders.

Asked to do a start, bench, sell for Dominik Szoboszlai, Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellignham – the Scouser couldn’t pick.

READ MORE: Liverpool midfielder’s summer departure ruled out by Bundesliga expert – report

Naming it a perfect midfield trio, our vice captain took the easy way out on a debate that would surely upset one of his mates.

Fortunately for Arne Slot, this isn’t a quandary he’ll have to consider now that he’s in office as our head coach,

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments via @766ies on X:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️